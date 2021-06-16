Wedding of Belinda and Christian Nodal How, when and where will it be? | Instagram

In the midst of the controversy over the wedding of the singer Belinda and Christian Nodal emerge new details of what will be the next wedding How, when, and where will it be? We reveal the latest details.

The couple, who finally announced their engagement on May 25, Belinda and Nodal in the middle of a romantic publication on Instagram, his followers have remained attentive to know more details of what will be the next link.

The “judge of La Voz” prepared a very special evening in a restaurant in Barcelona where he gave a ring valued at more than three million pesos to the native of Madrid, Spain after eight months of happy courtship.

Finally, the “pop star“She found her prince charming who managed to convince her to take her to the altar and fulfill one of her big dreams in one of which is presumed to be one of the great events of the year which could even surpass the eccentric wedding of Saúl,” Canelo “Álvarez.

Apparently, although the couple (“Los Nodeli”), has not given an exact date in which they could give way to this new stage, it is presumed that the “Netflix actress“and the regional musician, would be celebrating the great marriage in August when Belinda walks down the aisle to become Mrs. Nodal.

It was the journalist Marco Antonio Silva who revealed these last details and who anticipates that the wedding of the Mexican actress of Spanish origin would be on August 28 in Spain.

However, contrary to what is expected, this would not be so stunning, according to reports, the communicator, the interpreter of “Love at first sight”, “Light without gravity” and “Beautiful betrayal”, would opt for a more discreet ceremony, something simple with the presence of the closest family and friends of the couple.

Regarding the honeymoon, Silva revealed more details about an alleged trip by the interpreter of the series “Welcome to Eden” and the composer to various places in Europe that include cities such as Rome, Paris and Venice.

As for the religious ceremony, Belinda Peregrín Schüll and the “sonorense” would reaffirm their love before God in December in Mexico City.

In the same way, the event seems to have a reduced list of guests although surely the couple will spare no expense when planning their dream moment.

The waiting link arises along with various rumors that would indicate a supposed pregnancy of “Beli”, which she herself ruled out with some recent photographs in which she posed indoors, thus showing that her belly does not show any sign of pregnancy.

Although this has not prevented rumors from continuing to haunt the couple about the possibility that they will soon become parents, which is why they attribute the surprising news of the engagement.

It was recently a video in which the model and businesswoman went to a prestigious jewelry store ready to buy some earrings.

The outfit she was wearing and a particular gesture of the interpreter of “Sapito” when she brought her hand to her belly returned to place her in the target of this and more suspicions.

Later, her future fiancé, the author of songs like “Goodbye Love”, “Of the kisses that I gave you”, “Bottle after bottle”, came out to deny such rumors.

In the same way, the singer herself shared in her Instagram stories a text in which the legend “I AM NOT PREGNANT” appeared, in capital letters, however, some time later she would erase her message, they point out.

It should be reiterated that the 22-year-old singer, Christian Nodal has reiterated on different occasions that at some point he would like to be a father and would even reveal in a recent interview that possibly Belinda “could end up fulfilling his dream in two more years since as he pointed out he has always wanted to have a daughter. ”