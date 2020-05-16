We analyze at Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of Wedding Night, this great combination of thriller and comedy

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition in Blu-Ray of Wedding night, this surprising low-budget production that won over critics and audiences alike with its light-hearted and blackest humor, sweetening a bloody thriller with a story that no one would like to experience on their wedding night.

The film is already on sale in stores on Blu-ray and DVD; as well as in digital format. The North American film, distributed in cinemas by Fox Searchlight, is marketed in physical stores in Spain by 20th Century Fox Home Spain.

Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (V / H / S) direct a script written by Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy; and which stars the film by Samara Weaving (Hollywood), Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral – TV Series), Mark O’Brien (Story of a Marriage), Adam Brody (Shazam!), Henry Czerny (Mission : Impossible 7), Nicky Guadagni (Cube), Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Kristian Bruun (Regression), Elyse Levesque (The Originals) and John Ralston (A Question of Gender), among others.

On his wedding night with the son of a rich and eccentric family, the young girlfriend (Samara Weaving) will live her worst nightmare: she will be forced to participate in a lethal game of hide and seek, where she will soon discover that she will actually have to fight for her own survival.

Wedding night it is shown in its Blu-Ray version with many extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The review of the tape is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Movie trailer:

Let the Game Begin: How Wedding Night Was Made:

Part 1: A Deal with the Devil (8 minutes):

The family has a special friend, Mr. Le Bail, who owes him all the nice things they have. But in return, Mr. Le Bail wants something from them. the script was written by Guy Busick and Ryan Christopher Murphy, while Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are in the director’s chair. For the writers, the funny thing was to imagine that if the pact was sealed by someone from previous generations, if that were known, how would it affect the next generations? Would you believe it to be true? Would they follow the rules of the covenant? Thus, for the writers, the main attraction was that the family’s wealth came from the games.

The producers say that they met with Tyler and Matt, but that they did not give them their project because they did not like their proposal, so they kept looking for directors. Some time later, both returned to contact the producers, showing the ideas they had for the film, obsessing over it, despite the rejection. And, this time, they did conquer the producers. both, together with his partner and executive producer Chad Villella, form Radio Silence; And, for them, it’s like a music group, where the three work together to create a specific sound, and they know how the others have tuned their instrument.

The cast raves about the directors, calling them smart, resourceful, competent, and fun. On set, Matt worked with the actors, while Tyler worked with the crew. In addition, they highlight that the filmmakers were looking for an old-fashioned and aristocratic touch for the stages, where only Grace must maintain a youthful tone, the only character that should transmit modernity and youth. Finally, the assistant to the artistic direction, Laura Hokstad, comments that her role was to design and create all the board games with which the family became rich.

Part 2: The surname Le Domas – The brand of the house (24 minutes):

Screenwriter Ryan Christopher Murphy indicates that Grace flips the concept of the girl who survives, because everyone is after her. Given this, Samara Weaving asserts that she wanted to play a tough aunt, and not the classic horror movie girl who just screams and runs. For the producers, the actress’s performance is the key to the success of the film, where she generates immediate empathy, knowing how to evolve, adapt to circumstances and be a warrior.

Grace’s dress was very important, where when she started working with Radio Silence, they conceived the dress as a map of all the events that the protagonist has experienced throughout the night, exposes the costume designer, Avery Plewes. In addition, she confesses that they made 17 versions of the dress, to cover the different phases of the film. They also talk about the dresses and suits for the wedding of the rest of the characters.

On the other hand, the producers comment that the fact that Andie MacDowell made the film was something that they still do not believe, and that she was ready for anything. In addition, they talk about the rest of the cast and what they contributed to their respective characters, as well as the weapon that is assigned to each of them.

Part 3: Until death do us part (10 minutes):

The cast talks about how much they got dirty during filming, especially Samara Weaving. They also tell how they created the deaths with artisanal and practical effects, being planned very well. In addition, they confess that they filmed an alternative ending, because the directors were not convinced by the original of the script. Finally, the version released in theaters had the desired ending by Radio Silence.

Coil of false shots (4 minutes):

Swear words, duels of glances, laughter, postures, winks, scares and scenes that do not go as planned are part of the coil of false shots of the feature film.

Audio comments (95 minutes):

Comments during the film by Radio Silence and Samara Weaving.

Gallery:

Photograph of the shoot:

12 photos from the shoot, behind the cameras.

Le Domás family games:

Selection with the games released to the market by the family, for a total of 15 photographs.

Trailer for adults (3 minutes).

Finally, we hope you enjoy the purchase of Wedding Night, now available to take home with you on Blu-ray and DVD; as well as digital rental and sale. And so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.

You can read the film review here

Wedding night

URL: Amazon

Description: WEDDING NIGHT – tells the story of a young fiancée (Samara Weaving) who, to become part of the wealthy and eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) of her new husband (Mark O’Brien), has to participate in a ancestral tradition, which ends up becoming a lethal game in which everyone fights for their survival.

Edu16k

5.0 5.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)