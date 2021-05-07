Wedding at the door? ‘Canelo’ Álvarez talks about his plans with Fernanda Gómez

During the interview for the Despierta América program, Álvarez commented: “that is very personal, and as you know, I have always liked to leave everything very talked about what my professional life is, and if it is true or not, they will see and you are going to know for sure, you are in charge of knowing soon, do not worry.

Avoiding revealing more details of his love life, the boxer also spoke out about the rumors that claimed that Luis Miguel was celebrating his last victory in the ring with him.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez (Instagram / fernandagmtz)

“He was my brother at that party and they all confused him with Luis Miguel, the truth is that no, I have not talked to him for a while … he goes about his things,” he explained.

Without wanting to talk about his love life, it will be in a few days when speculations about his wedding to the mother of one of his daughters are finally confirmed or denied.