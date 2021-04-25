WEC publishes hypercar ‘EoT’ and GTE ‘BoP’ for Prologue

Those responsible for the WEC have defined the ‘Equivalence of Technology’ and ‘Balance of Performance’ parameters to be used during the Championship Prologue and the first event on the calendar, both held at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It should be remembered that these two systems seek to match performance as much as possible in the WEC premier class and among GTEs, which in the first case seems like a complex task in the 2021 season since the contest’s technicians must adjust the level of the Toyota and Glickenhaus LMHs -when it debuts- with that of the Alpine LMP1.

Starting with the WEC queen class, The Toyota GR010 Hybrid will have a running weight of 1,040 kilograms, as well as a maximum energy per stint of 964 MJ. The maximum power of the two prototypes of the Japanese firm will be 520 kW (697 hp). For its part, the Alpine A480 with a Gibson engine will be 10 kilos lighter having a defined weight of 930 kilograms. The adjustment between the performance of one and the other will also be made with the energy per stint and the maximum power, since the French firm’s LMP1 will have 920 MJ per stint and a maximum power of 450 kW (603 hp).

35 vehicles make up the final entry list of the 6 Hours of SpaRead news

For its part, the ‘Balance of Performance’ system that regulates the level of GTEs in the LMGTE-Pro and LMGTE-Am categories defines that the Ferrari 488 GTE will weigh 1,260 kilograms, one kilo more than the Porsche 919 RSR. For its part, the minimum weight of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R is 1,235 kilograms. The search for equality between the three GTE is completed with power curve adjustments the turbocharged Ferrari engine and the naturally aspirated engines of Porsche and Corvette, as well as air restrictors. In this regard, the Porsche 919 RSR in the LMGTE-Am class will have a slightly reduced performance.