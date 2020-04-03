The Resistance World Cup has announced changes to its schedule due to the coronavirus crisis. The category is forced to modify the usual format of its program and postpones the start of the next season.

The Resistance World Cup has published a new provisional calendar that it has prepared in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. It resumes the 2019-2020 season on August 15 with 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Then the category would travel to La Sarthe to contest the 24 hours of Le Mans on September 19 and 20 and as a closing of the Championship and replacement of the canceled 1000 Miles of Sebring, the 8 hours of Bahrain will be run on November 21.

In addition, the Championship has changed the start time of the 24 hours of Le Mans, which will become 14:30 CEST, by decision of the television and the participants.

“To ensure the quality and fairness of the Championship, this year it is necessary that the 24 hours of Le Mans, scheduled for September 19 and 20, are not the final of the 2019-2020 WEC Championship,” says the President of the Automobile. Club de l’Ouest, Pierre Fillon, in the category release.

WEC has endeavored to maintain the same number of events as on the original calendar to ensure maximum equality and fairness for all participants. The category does indicate that this new calendar is provisional and that it may have variations as the pandemic evolves.

Work is now underway to set up the schedule for next season, which they anticipate will not begin until March 2021 at least.

NEW APPOINTMENTS

6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps: August 15, 2020, 2:30 p.m. CEST

24 Hours of Le Mans: September 19-20, 2020

8 hours from Bahrain November 21, 2020

