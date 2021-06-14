Websites to download music, legal and free from wherever you want

The Internet is full of music. You may listen, watch, share and download music on your computer or connected devices. In addition, you can do it by subscription or for free. And it is that next to Apple Music, Amazon Music or Spotify, with paid and / or free versions, there are free alternatives such as Soundcloud or Jamendo.

So if you like music, you have no excuse to enjoy it even if you want to do it for free. And by the way, also legal. The options are many and varied. There are even sites specialized in downloading music for audiovisual projects personal or professional.

Of course, keep in mind that legal and free music, normally under public domain, it does not have to be known or be of artists or groups that everyone listens to. Moreover, it may be a good opportunity to meet musical ensembles on the rise before they go mainstream.

Soundcloud

An old acquaintance of free and legal music. Soundcloud It is the ideal place to know good music and also to make your songs known outside the commercial circuit. By streaming and with download.

In this music repository to download music you can search for artists, groups or songs by keyword, search for the most popular songs, find playlists, create your own lists … And you can do all this and more from your website or from your iPhone and Android applications.

Jamendo

Along with SoundCloud, Jamendo is another great opportunity to discover great music for free. Via streaming or by free download, you can find recommendations, filter by gender and / or by country …

Among their peculiarities, some songs include the lyrics. Also labels to filter by musical styles that you like. And if a song or album you like it a lot, share them online with friends and acquaintances on social networks.

Free Music Archive

Download free music. Free music and music royalty free. This is Free Music Archive, which collects unlicensed or licensed songs Creative Commons.

Basically you will find independent artists, not commercial. A good opportunity to find new sounds and new names of your favorite genres: Blues, electronic, instrumental, jazz, rock …

In addition to downloading music from others, you can upload your own songs if you want to make yourself known. And if you want to use the songs in movies or videos, you can consult the most frequently asked questions about it.

Musopen

If you are looking for classical music, you will enjoy Musopen, a place where you can download chamber music, orchestra or iconic names like Chopin, Beethoven, Mozart or Bach. All under Creative Commons license. You will also find medieval, traditional music and more current classical songs.

In addition to listening to and downloading the songs, you can search by mood, main instrument, composer, etc. And if you want touch available parts, you will find a section dedicated to sheet music. Perfect for getting started, practicing and play classical sheet music and some somewhat more recent.

HookSounds

Royalty-free music. As his page says, “get original music royalty free for YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Podcasts, Radio, TV and any other multimedia content.” HookSounds is designed to find songs and music for audiovisual projects beyond simple enjoyment.

You can search for songs and download music based on tags, moods, or music genres. Motivational, electronic, acoustic, happy, emotional, positive, corporate, energetic … tag combinations They will help you find the perfect music for a sci-fi scene, motivational video, or TikTok gag.

Audiomack

If Musopen was intended for lovers of classical music, Audiomack is focused on specific styles such as hip hop, rythm and blues, trap, reggae and afrobeats. However, it also includes instrumental music, some electronic and rock and a bit of pop, which always goes with everything.

Available in a web version and with applications for iPhone and Android, you can easily search for specific artists, songs, albums, and tracks based on their tags. And if you are a creator, you can publish your music, share it, make it known and keep track of the reproductions.

Read this too …