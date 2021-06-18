Websites of major US airlines suffer drops: Downdetector

Jun 17 (.) – The websites of US airlines American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suffered declines in operations early Thursday, according to network monitoring service Downdetector.

More than 1,000 users have reported problems with the Southwest Airlines website and more than 400 people reported outages on the Delta Air Lines page, according to Downdetector.

The figure is around 300 crash reports for the other two airlines.

Southwest canceled nearly 300 flights on Wednesday and delayed more than 500 a day after being forced to temporarily halt operations due to a problem with its computer network.

(Reports by Radhika Anilkumar and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)