Websites launched to help access funds for excluded workers in New York

After the State Legislature this week approved the budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 that includes $ 2.1 billion for the Excluded Workers Fund, now organizations and activists are concentrating on helping immigrants find out if they are eligible and how to access the money, which will be available to those who stayed out of state and federal stimulus plans due to COVID-19.

The organization ‘Make the Road New York’ (MRNY) announced this Friday the launch of several websites where you can Get key information related to the Worker and Tenant Relief Fund. The pages are, in Spanish: workersny.org and tenantsny.org, and in English: excludedworkersny.org and rentreliefny.org

“Today, as working-class, immigrant, and colored communities across the state celebrate a major budget victory to provide funds for excluded workers and tenants affected by the pandemic, this leading immigrant rights organization is launching a new bilingual website to provide accurate and up-to-date information on these programs, “he said. MRNY it’s a statement.

The organization emphasized that the programs are not open yet to register and make requests, although they already encourage community members to visit these new websites for updates, which will include invitations to upcoming informational workshops and opportunities to Receive assistance with the application once the State opens the process.

MRNY assured that these websites will be updated periodically as more information becomes available on how to apply for benefits, which are divided into two levels, the 1 with an amount of $ 15,600 and the 2 with $ 3,200

“As we celebrate these historic victories for our communities, we are also moving quickly to ensure rapid and robust implementation, and to ensure that community members have access to all the most up-to-date information on these programs,” he said Theo Oshiro, Co-Executive Director of MRNY, adding that while “we await more details on the application process for both excluded workers and tenants, we encourage people to visit our website and sign up for updates.”

It is estimated that the Excluded Workers Fund will benefit some 290,000 people statewide213,000 of them in New York City alone and another 35,000 on Long Island. A vast majority of all of them are undocumented immigrants.

The new websites to seek help:

workersny.org

tenantsny.org

excludedworkersny.org

rentreliefny.org

What is known so far about the funds?

The State Department of Labor is the agency that will decide whether benefits will be paid by direct deposit, cash card, check, or some other method of payment. An eligible worker may receive one of two levels of benefits, depending on the level of documentation of work and earnings that can be provided during the application process:

At level 1: Applicants who can show certain proof of their employment and income will receive a total benefit of $ 15,600 less an automatically deducted tax of $ 780 (equivalent to $ 300 per week, over the course of 52 weeks).

At level 2: Applicants with some proof, but without the major tests required for Level 1, will receive a total benefit of $ 3,200 less an automatically deducted tax of $ 160 (equal to the sum of the three federal stimulus payments).

Eligibility: To apply, the applicant must:

● Be a current resident of New York.

● Have resided in New York before March 27, 2020.

● Have lost wages or income after February 2020 due to: COVID-related unemployment; partial unemployment or ability to work; COVID-related death or disability of a breadwinner or main source of household income.

● Not be eligible for COVID-related federal income relief or unemployment insurance.

● Have not earned more than $ 26,208 in the 12 months prior to the effective date of the law.

Fund figures: