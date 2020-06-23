The new website born a few days ago is PimEyes. This page allows identify anyone by simply uploading the photo, although the service for this is paid. However, we can see the photo that appears to us and carry out the reverse internet search to find any of their profiles on social networks or websites where the photo was obtained. This service is really dangerous for those who want to maintain their privacy, since any stalker can take a photo and identify a person. The company defends itself by saying that, like any tool, it can be used for good and for evil, being able to find false profiles using our photos.

PimEyes has “hunted” me in just 449 ms

The operation of the web is very simple. We just have to upload a photo, take one with the PC camera, or paste a URL where the photo is. In two seconds, we will obtain all the photos in which the AI ​​of the web believes that our photo is present.

I have tried the image I have on Twitter, and it has found my face in other versions of the same photo, including captures that were in previous articles on ADSLZone or my photo on LinkedIn.

There are also many “Doppelgänger”: people very similar to me

Curiously, there are many more photos of me openly available on the Internet, but in this case the web has only found two more photos as such, and a couple of captures that I used for a Doublicat article where you could put your photo in GIFs. However, the really surprising thing is that the web also shows faces “similar” to ours. Thus, there are several people who are very similar to me; including a soccer player or contestant Orestes de Pasapalabra.

With other people, however, it does not offer such precise results, even showing porn actresses in full “work” when looking for women’s faces. Despite this, it is the most advanced free service available today with this functionality.

Clearview is more advanced

PimEyes states on its website that it analyzes million pages to find results that fit our search. And although it does not save the images that we upload, they do save the “footprint” that they analyze of the face temporarily on their servers, since these are the features that they digitize to compare them with their database. The system uses a series of easy recognition and machine learning algorithms to find similar faces, looking only for facial features and leaving out others such as hair.

If we do not like our photos to appear in their database, we can contact them to delete them by clicking on each photo that we want to delete.

The premium service costs 11.39 euros for 24 hours, and 16.79 euros for one month of access, which will allow us to know where the photos have been obtained. This service is less sophisticated than Clearview’s, as it doesn’t track social media as well. About Clearview, which has 3 billion images in its database, we will talk about in a future article.