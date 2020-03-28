While the coronavirus disease already appears to be controlled in China, the hot spots are now outside the Asian country. In some countries like the United States –especially in the state of New York–, Italy and Spain are leaving impressive figures, much worse than the original views in China.

If you are concerned about the progress of the coronavirus and you are interested in knowing in real time how many are infected with COVID-19 in your country or directly throughout the world, we present you three websites where you can know this information about the coronavirus in the most rigorous direct.

Worldometers is probably the best source of information to keep up to date with the number of infected, deaths, recovered and active cases. Not only does it present a large amount of information and keep it updated practically every time we enter, but we can also find some very interesting graphs, in addition to the famous curves that everyone talks about.

We can see the advance of the coronavirus throughout the planet and, almost more interestingly, by country. On the main page that Worldometers has specially designed for the coronavirus we can find, first of all, the updated number of infected, deaths and recovered worldwide, as well as the curve of total cases and deaths, as well as statistics of all resolved cases and of serious cases.

Once we get to the table we can see all the information by country and broken down. Some countries, generally those in which there are more cases, have another individual directory from which we can obtain even more information. For this we can click on the name of each country.

Although the website is kept updated at all times because the community itself can add official data, much depends on how often countries update official figures. And the states usually update only once or twice a day, so we should not be surprised if we see that the figures of our country do not move for hours.

The Bing search engine – Microsoft’s – is another of the most important sources to consult the coronavirus statistics. From the section dedicated to COVID-19 we can consult not only the number of active cases, but also where they are located throughout the planet. And best of all, we can zoom in on the map and search our country or city to find even more specific information.

By clicking on each city we can obtain somewhat more detailed information and, as in Worldometers, obtain evolution graphs. The difference of the Bing coronavirus website with respect to Worldometers is that with Bing we can see individual graphs of each city. However, it takes a little longer to update compared to the previous website. And since Bing is also a news aggregator, it will reel in local news from the cities we’re looking at.

And of course, we also have the Google Maps statistics – which we had already talked about – which, like Bing, focuses more on local information. Google’s tool is very similar to Bing’s, but with the difference that it not only records confirmed cases, but also suspects. We can enable or disable those parameters that we want to be shown on the map, in addition to selecting specific countries. However, we must emphasize that Google Maps is, of these three tools, the one with the least updated figures on the coronavirus.

Bonus: follow coronavirus cases live on YouTube

In addition to all these online websites where we can see the spread of the coronavirus, we also have available those YouTube channels that are dedicating themselves to publishing the statistics in live videos.

