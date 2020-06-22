Ecommerce has multiplied by four in terms of sales. In Latin America, sales represent 4.7 percent according to information from Mercado Libre. However, in Latin America sales begin to have an impressive growth, in Mexico by 2020 penetration is forecast to be 6.3 percent.

According to José Manuel Maceda Vieira, Advertising Country Head at Mercado Libre, the reason why consumers are currently more interested in making online purchases is because they find 3 advantages:

1.-Receive purchases at home

2.-Time saving

3.-Compare prices and variety before buying.

After the pandemic caused by COVID19, ecommerce sales accelerated. It is estimated that by 2020 in LATAM, there will be 10.8 buyers who will make their first digital purchase according to eMarketer. Another relevant aspect is that

What does it mean to advertise on Marketplaces?

Marketplaces are massive platforms, where it is important to highlight brands and products. For Maceda, « Marketplaces are a way of reaching users who have a purchase mentality, they are there with an open portfolio prepared to buy »

7 out of 10 searches in Mercado Libre do not have an associated brand, so there is a great opportunity for the brand to generate brandawarness.

One of the great advantages of being present in marketplaces such as Mercado Libre, are the scientific metrics with which they work, as well as tools such as the performance marketing that the platform has.

