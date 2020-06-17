After the pandemic caused by COVID19, consumer habits and lifestyle changed. Only the increase in the use of streaming platforms rose 32 percent in Mexico, according to Statista data, the consumption of virtual experiences became the favorites of users, among the most consumed activities are led by concerts with 42 percent and fitness classes with 39 percent according to Mastercard.

Without a doubt, the consumer experience at the point of sale will also be affected by the new normal. Diverse fitness, restaurant, pharmaceutical, entertainment and more industries must create experiences in this new environment.

Based on the current context, we invite you to listen to the following Webinar: Marketing Experience Post Covid19 in which Héctor Salinas, CEO of Sistemas Integrales, Lourdes Baeza, Marketing Manager of Logitech México, Oriol Cortés, Director of Smart Fit, Alejandro Montes Ambriz , VP Marketing Lucha AAA, Carlos Soto, Marketing Director of Sonora Grill, Ana Pía Hopf, Senior Marketing Manager of Ubisoft Mexico and Latin America and Habla Hispana and Rodrigo Chávez, President of the Mexican Association of Gymnastic Clubs and Clubs, AC They shared with us what are the next trends that will mark the consumer experience in this new scenario.

The event was sponsored by Sistemas Integrales and Heineken.

We invite you to listen to the following webinar:

