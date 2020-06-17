Due to the pandemic caused by COVID19, the consumption and perception of some products before the consumer change. Only 37 percent of consumers are consuming new brands according to Mastercard data. In the words of Antonio Linares, General Director of AGA, he shows us in the Webinar: Decoding the emotional bond the cases of brands like Lysol and Maruchan that currently have changed the rational and emotional bond with the consumer, which he considers to be something that the brands should take advantage.

The industries have had a change in the environment before the new normality, so it is necessary for companies to analyze: What do you have to do?

Basic questions to understand the consumer

1.-What changes will be permanent?

2.-What is the new rational and emotional bond?

3.-How should I connect with the consumer?

4.-What else does the consumer expect from my brand?

5.-How and what should I communicate to the consumer? Why channel?

In the webinar you can learn how to decode the link taking into account technological enablers, panels, cameras, etc. Time is essential to react immediately to times of crisis.

We invite you to listen to the Webinar: Decoding the emotional bond by AGA Marketing.

