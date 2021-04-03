Weber Solutions, official Ribbon integrator in Spain | News | Communications

Weber Solutions, official Ribbon integrator in Spain.

Weber Solutionsand Ribbon Communications, a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors,? have announced an agreement for the distribution of business solutions Session Border Controler (SBC) of high value of Ribbon in Spain. The integrator thus becomes a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and the official supplier of its technology in our country.

SBCs shield any VoIP network from cyberattacks, fraud attempts and quality incidents in the same, guaranteeing the optimization of the bandwidth and protecting it against overloads. Its technology integrates advanced functionalities of security, media transcoding, call routing and policy management in real time, allowing the efficient management of traffic between providers and the rapid improvement of the network through the implementation of services such as SIP trunking, unified communications, interoperability, VoLTE, VoWiFi and RCS.?

According to Jorge Martín, Founding Partner of Weber Solutions: “An SBC is today an essential element to secure the architecture of any corporate communications system with IP-based call traffic. Ribbon’s strength lies in its robustness and performance at the operator level, in its scalability and in the flexibility of implementation in companies of all sizes, from a first-class service provider, to an SME. For this, Ribbon has a wide range of products that adapt to each need, depending on the complexity of the client’s existing environment, its present and future size, the communications providers it has, and so on ”.

Ribbon’s SBC technology has been rated by analysts as one of the most robust on the market in terms of performance, features and capabilities. It is also one of the few Microsoft certified providers that allows companies to connect their local telephony infrastructure to Microsoft Teams.

For Rafael Vicent, Senior Channel Account Manager South of Europe at Ribbon: “The vast experience of Weber Solutions in the deployment of Unified Communications infrastructure and in the implementation of telephony platforms in the different customer locations (Voice) in Spain, has led us to trust it as a certified channel partner to reinforce our technological offer in the territory with added value services for configuration, integration and maintenance ”.