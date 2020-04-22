The former agent of Michael Schumacher did not see favorably return to F1

He believes that the German did not know how to adapt to the new generation of cars

The former agent of Michael Schumacher, Willi Weber, assures that the seven-time world champion should never have returned to Formula 1 and defines his stage with Mercedes as a “failure” from the 2010 to 2012 season.

Weber reveals that he tried to convince the German not to return to Formula 1, but he ignored it. In 2010 he was part of a fearsome Mercedes team with Nico Rosberg as a partner, although the fruits did not arrive until 2014.

“Michael failed at Mercedes. If only he had listened to me …” says Willi Weber about Schumacher, speaking for the Kolner Express newspaper.

“He tried everything and, together with Rosberg, they made the car go faster so that Mercedes could be champion many times. But coming back was unnecessary,” he adds.

One of the keys to Schumacher’s failure with Mercedes – overcome by Rosberg the three years that coincided -, according to John Barnard, is that he did not know how to adapt to modern cars and their different rules. Weber agrees with the British.

“I see it 100% the same way. Michael had a special ‘set-up’ for his driving style and he couldn’t get it from the Mercedes.”

“The new cars had been developed in a different direction, and Michael couldn’t influence technology as much as he could at Benetton and Ferrari,” explains Willi.

In that sense, Weber believes that the Schumacher generation had a different driving style and, when he returned to Formula 1, he found a technology that he was not used to.

“Ross – Brawn – couldn’t improve the car much after 2009 and Rosberg was suddenly the fastest. Michael couldn’t make up for that.”

“It was a different technology and generation of drivers, although Michael was as fit as ever,” says Willi Weber of the seven-time German champion to conclude.

