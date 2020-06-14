Despite the friendship that unites them, the Australian does not see clearly the return of the Asturian to Formula 1. According to Mark Webber, Fernando Alonso It is not at its best and it would be difficult to repeat the successes it had in the past.

When questioned by the Spanish one in an interview on the official podcast of Formula 1, he stated: « I would be surprised his return. We know that Fernando is extraordinary and has had an incredible career. But also we know that it is no longer at its best. It will be difficult for me to do the same as in the past. Still, at a level of nine out of 10, is someone good to have in a team and someone full of motivation«

« That’s why he left Formula 1, because he couldn’t even fight for podiums.. If you come back, you will be centered. If he has a long-term contract, I’m not saying he can’t, but I think it will be difficult for him to have the motivation to spend two or three years in no man’s land« Webber added about Fernando Alonso.

In addition to talking about Fernando Alonso, Webber has spoken about the future of Vettel

« I think Vettel will have a gap year. You will have to disconnect to return to the spirit of wanting to return to the top and compete in a winning team. When you reach 30, you lose a few tenths despite all the experience you accumulate. We have seen it with Valentino Rossi in MotoGP, for example ”, continued the Australian.

“I know Seb well, I have competed with him for many years. I think they have done what they can. It has run out of way. Charles has arrived full of energy and appetite. Sebastian has tried to stop him. Charles is brilliant. But Ferrari will soon miss an experienced driver. To that good Seb with motivation. Right now it doesn’t have it, ”concluded Mark Webber.