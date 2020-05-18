He also removes himself as a potential partner of Esteban Ocon.

The Australian is clear that Vettel will retire when 2020 ends

Fernando Alonso is again the protagonist of the ‘silly season’. The Spanish is related to a possible return to Formula 1 with Renault, however, Mark Webber does not imagine that this will happen.

The Asturian driver is in the pools for Renault because his signing would be the ideal justification for Cyril Abiteboul to defend the continuity of the brand in Formula 1 before the company board. In this sense, we reflect in these pages that Alonso’s services may be essential for the signature of the diamond due to the economic crisis in which its parent company has been plunged since before covid-19.

However, the possibility of Fernando landing on Renault does not enter the schemes of everyone. Yesterday McLaren CEO Zak Brown advised against it. For Mark Webber it is not feasible either. The Australian defends that he does not see the Asturian back in the team in which he became two-time F1 world champion.

“You already had your chance“he opines in a round of questions and answers on the social network Instagram.

In addition, he discards himself when his fans ask him to sign for Renault. “Of course I miss Formula 1, but I already had my chance. I wouldn’t put my ass in that seat,” he says.

On the other hand, the former Formula 1 driver is also asked about the future of Sebastian Vettel, now that the German has announced that he will leave Ferrari after 2020. Webber is clear that his former partner will leave Formula 1.

“I think he will retire “says Mark.

Finally, Webber, who drove in F1 between 2002 and 2013, highlights those he believes are the best drivers in the history of the sport for him. “Alain Prost, Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher“, assures the Australian to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.