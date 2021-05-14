Web Week in Media Markt: these are the best offers you will find | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Media Markt once again celebrates a whole week of offers and discounts on many technological products such as mobiles, tablets, laptops, screens, Smart TVs and much more.

The Media Markt chain of stores continues with more days of offers on hundreds of technological products, this time it is the Web Week. During the next 5 days you will find many cheaper products, such as mobile phones, tablets or Smart TV to mention just a few.

These discounts are exclusive on their website and as there are so many we have made a selection of the best deals of the Media Markt Web Week so that you save as much as possible.

You can buy these offers only on their website, although you have the option of picking up the order in one of their physical stores if you have one nearby. Depending on the stock in each store, you could buy it and pick it up in half an hour. You can also choose free home delivery.

These are some of the best technology deals of Media Markt Web Week.

Mobiles on sale at Media Markt

Among all the mobile offers that you can find these days in Media Markt we highlight some of the best that you can find right now with stock, because some very popular models are running out.

As you will see, many of the first line mobiles have with capacities of 128 GB or 256 GB, perfect for storing many photos and videos.

Tablets on sale at Media Markt

If you are looking for a new tablet with which to go online, watch videos, your favorite series and movies, even be a creative person and draw on it, you can find a good offer of tablets in Media Markt.

East 8th generation 10.2-inch iPad with 128 GB of storage, the top model, right now costs 399 euros. On the other hand, the 64 GB model in silver costs 345 euros, so we believe that the one with the most capacity is right now the best offer.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet, perhaps one of the best in terms of value for money, with 64 GB of storage, has gone on to cost 299 euros on the Media Markt. Note that this 10.4-inch tablet comes with an included S-Pen, a stylus for writing or drawing.

You also have as an option this complete Lenovo Tab P11 with an 11-inch 2K screen and 128 GB of storage for 269 euros.

Laptops on sale at Media Markt

Although we are finishing the school year and everyone is crazy about taking vacations at once, laptops are still essential products for the future because teleworking and online classes are and will be normal.

If you are looking for a laptop with which a minor can work and study, with minimal maintenance, then Chromebooks are perfect laptops because they update themselves, have very good security and are very easy to use as they are based on the Chrome browser and Android applications. .

For students you can find a Asus Chromebook 15.6 inches and with 64 GB of storage for 299 euros. Not bad for a laptop that is based on the Chrome browser and does not need many resources to function well Another interesting Chromebook is this 2-in-1 convertible Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 with 11.6-inch screen and 128 GB of storage for 399 euros If you want a better quality Chromebook and an excellent design this Asus Chromebook Z3400FT with 14-inch screen and 64 GB of storage costs 449 euros

If you’re looking for your next Windows 10 laptop for work or study, here are some great deals.

Asus VivoBook Flip with Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD has cost 599 euros A convertible laptop with a 14-inch touch screen is this Asus VivoBook Flip. It has a tenth generation Core i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD for 599 euros If you are looking for an option that helps you to work, study, but also to play, this HP Laptop 15-dk1004ns It has a Core i5 processor, 32 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD and a dedicated GTX 1650 graphics for only 849 euros A light and quality option is this MSI Modern 15 A11M-261ES. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD for only 1,069 euros

Smart TV on sale at Media Markt

With the hope that this summer the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will arrive and that they will be broadcast in 4K by a streaming platform, it is time to update your old television for a more modern one with smart options with which to watch streaming content. .

All of these models are compatible with 4K HDR1 + video and also have platforms for downloading streaming applications.

Samsung 55Q60T 55-inch and 4K QLED technology costs 699 euros LG 50UN81006LB It is a 50-inch LED option that costs 399 euros Hisense 50A7500F It is a Smart TV with a 50-inch LED panel that now costs 349 euros Philips 58PUS7555 / 12 with 58-inch LED panel has been lowered to 449 euros Philips 70PUS7555 / 12, same model with LED panel but this time 70 inches, the largest of this selection, it costs 599 euros TCL 43P618 It is a very good option with a 43-inch LED panel and Android TV for only 299 euros

Activity wristbands and smartwatch on sale at Media Markt

Sports watches, activity wristbands and smart watches are on sale at Media Markt. You can find models of all kinds, from the most basic watches, sports models that are resistant to everything and have GPS or even watches for swimming, as well as activity bracelets.

Computer accessories on sale at Media Markt

A new hard drive? Maybe a new router to improve your WiFi? It’s okay, in this great list of limited offers from Media Markt you can find something you need.

These are the best hard drives, external hard drives and SSD drives on sale on Media Markt that you can find.

If you are looking for a router to improve your internet connection at home, you can find very cheap options. For example, this Xiaomi Mi Router 4A only costs 14.99 euros, instead the only 2.4 Ghz model Xiaomi Mi Router 4C N300 it costs less than 10 euros.

But the most advanced Xiaomi model supports up to 128 devices connected at the same time, Xiaomi Mi AIoT Router AC2350 it costs less than 40 euros.

If you go on vacation to a rental house or with a caravan and you want to have WiFi this router Asus 4G-N12 B1 accepts 4G SIM cards and has dual-band networks for less than 80 euros.

As for simpler routers for your home, this Asus RT-AC1900U that reaches up to 1,900 Mbps costs 98.10 euros.

