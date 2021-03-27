Web security: how to know if I am browsing a trusted website

There are more than 1.7 billion web pages available on the Internet, according to data published by Statista

One of the first things to look for to verify the security of a web page is that the URL begins with https

Browsers have been incorporating tools that give more details about the reliability of a website

For several years now, the Internet has become a space to which we dedicate many hours of our day, whether for work, study or entertainment. A good part of our daily daily actions would surely not be understood without the network.

On the Internet, also a few years ago, some Internet users found a ‘free’ loophole to be able to download movies that had just been released in cinemas or to enjoy football. However, some were also upset when they accessed these sites because a malware he messed up his electronic devices. With the passage of time, piracy has diminished.

The network is made up, according to the latest Internet Live Stats data published by Statista in 2019, more than 1.7 billion web pages. It is a gigantic volume of information. In fact, just in Spain, there are almost 2 million registered domains. They are data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

The unknown, sometimes, produces a certain concern and mistrust. In the case of the Internet, for some users it still generates more concern about the existence of cyber threats. To navigate calmly and through safe sites, we explain what elements you have to take into account.

The URL has to start with https

Most of the traffic on the Internet happens between the browser that we use to explore web pages and the server. The security standard that determines that a website is reliable is that has the SSL seal, which guarantees that the information is transmitted in an encrypted form. A link or URL that begins with https it is more secure than one that does not have this final s, that is, it is simply http.

Information that each browser provides us

Browsers themselves have introduced their own tools over the years that detail whether the websites that users enter are safe or not. Next to a URL, a icon. If this icon is a padlock, it means that the web is secure.

If the icon is the information i, the page is probably not 100% reliable or secure. If the icon is directly the attention triangle in red, it is a dangerous web page.

To learn more about it, users can click on the icon that appears and is given more details about the type of SSL certificate that the web we consult has installed. The pop-up window that appears allows you to know who issues the certificate and how valid it is.

There are also browsers that have small tools already installed in them that block pop-ups, that occasionally suppose the download of malicious elements. A page with a lot of spam, pop-ups and a lot of pop-ups tends to be suspicious.

To finish making sure about the security of a website, the user can consult the Privacy Policy of the same to know what use they make with the data.

Lastly, if we have an antivirus program, it is likely that this software blocks the possibility of accessing an untrusted web page. It is what is known as’web shield‘.