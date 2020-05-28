Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome hide games that you may not know.

If you are a fan of classic video games like Pong and spend many hours on the Internet, you may be interested to know thatthe most famous browsers hide mini-games with which to spend time. Beyond the legendary dinosaur game that visits us every time the connection fails, each of these browsers houses its small playful entertainment area.

Microsoft Edge Chromiuminvites us to surf with this version of the legendarySkiFree. To play it, you just have to have the browser updated in its latest version and write in the address bar “edge: // surf”. This minigame has different ways for us to hang out among its digital waves.

Google Chromehides the aforementioned dinosaur game. A sequence in which we will handle a cute dinosaur that must jump obstacles to advance. The game appears automatically when Google fails to load the page. It can be accessed using the “chrome: // dino” address.

These minigames make us enjoy a short breakMozilla FirefoxIt is the most classic option of all, as it takes us back to the mythical Pong, although it is not so easy to find. To unlock it you need to right click on the toolbar and select “customize” and drag all the icons to the dropdown menu. The “flexible space” that remains on the screen gives us access to the game, serving in turn as the block that we will use to bounce the ball, or rather, the unicorn.

And if you’re a fan of the classic Pong, we recently saw a converted version forPS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switchcalled PONG Quest. It is a new concept of the Atari classic with overtones of role playing.

