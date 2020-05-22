A new cold front is approaching São Paulo this Friday, May 22, and the weather is starting to change. The day is hotter than normal for this time of year and the feeling of heat will also prevail in Greater São Paulo. At the weekend, this cold front causes rain across the state and a sharp drop in temperature.

Forecast for Friday

With the approach of the new cold front, the cloudiness increases over the state of São Paulo during the day and the sun is no longer strong as in the last days. O hot wind can blow with gusts up to 60 km / h, even in the capital region.

Are expected lightning strikes in the afternoon and evening in central, western and southern areas of the state of São Paulo. There is no rain forecast for Greater São Paulo yet. The weather is also dry in regions such as Ribeirão Preto, Campinas, Vale do Paraíba and Litoral Norte.

Upset at the weekend

Stay tuned with the big change in the weather that happens this weekend, when this new cold front will be passing over the state of São Paulo. It can be very windy, but not all regions in São Paulo will have massive rain.

The temperature drop begins to occur on Saturday, May 23, when the paulistas will already feel cold especially in the afternoon and at night.

O sunday 24, it dawns very cold in the state of São Paulo and many regions will have temperatures below 10 ° C or very close to this value.

THE tendency is that the dawn of Monday, May 25, is colder than that of Sunday.

