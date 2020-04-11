Today, first thing in Tijuana, there will be more clouds than clearings. In the afternoon few clouds are expected. Regarding the temperatures, these will oscillate between the maximum 20 degrees and the minimum 14. Along with all this, winds with little intensity are expected with figures of up to 17 kilometers per hour.

In the morning, low cloud cover is expected with a low probability of precipitation. The temperatures will oscillate between 14 and 18 degrees. Weak southwest wind.

Looking at the next few days, an increase in cloudiness is expected, although precipitation will be unlikely. Likewise, it is expected that there will be an increase in maximum temperatures and lower minimum temperatures as the days progress.