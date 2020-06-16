Throughout the morning in Seattle there will be overcast skies with the probability of widespread and intermittent drizzle. As the hours pass, clouds and gaps are expected with little probability of precipitation. As for the temperatures, they will vary between a maximum of 18 and a minimum of 11 degrees. Northwest wind with little intensity with values ​​up to 15 km / h.

More clouds than clear are expected for tomorrow. Temperatures will vary between 11 and 21 degrees. Lazy character wind.

For the following days a decrease in cloudiness is expected and it will be very unlikely that there will be precipitation. Likewise, it is expected that there will be an increase in temperatures as the days progress.

