For this morning in Managua clouds and clearings are expected with the probability of storms accompanied by rain. In the afternoon the sky will be covered with a chance of storms and rain. Regarding temperatures, these will vary between a maximum of 31 and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. Along with all this, light easterly winds are expected with figures of up to 22 kilometers per hour.

Tomorrow more clouds than clear are expected with the probability of storms accompanied by rain. Temperatures will vary between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius. East wind with little intensity.

In later days, a decrease in cloudiness is expected, although precipitation will be likely. Likewise, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes as the days progress.

