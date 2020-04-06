In the morning of today in Cuernavaca we will have clouds and clearings with the probability of storms accompanied by rain. As the day progresses there will be more clouds than clearings. Regarding temperatures, these will move between a maximum of 32 and a minimum of 16 degrees Celsius. In general, light winds with values ​​of up to 15 km / h.

For tomorrow we will have few clouds. Temperatures will vary between 16 and 32 degrees Celsius. Loose character south wind.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the following days, although precipitation will be highly unlikely. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to undergo major changes as the days progress.