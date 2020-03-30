For today in Chimalhuacán little cloudiness is expected. Regarding the temperatures, these will move between the maximum 30 degrees and the minimum 11. In general, weak north winds with values ​​of up to 18 kilometers per hour.

Tomorrow we will have few clouds. Temperatures will move between 9 and 30 degrees. Wind with little intensity.

Looking at the next few days, an increase in cloudiness is expected and precipitation will be likely. Likewise, it is expected that there will be a drop in maximum temperatures and an increase in minimum temperatures as the days progress.