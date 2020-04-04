For today in Cancun there will be little cloudiness. As for the temperatures, these will move between the 30 degrees of maximum and 24 of minimum. Along with all this, low-intensity southeast winds are expected with figures of up to 22 km / h.

In the morning, few clouds are expected. Temperatures will vary between 25 and 30 degrees. Southeast wind of weak character.

An increase in cloudiness is expected in the coming days, although it will be highly unlikely that rain will occur. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to undergo major changes as the days progress.