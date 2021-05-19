WearOS is completely renewed at Google I / O 2021 with these interesting news

This is all that will change on Google’s platform for smartwatches: what’s new in WearOS.

After years in the shadows, Google has revamped WearOS, your operating system for smart watches. The company has used its developer fair to announce a totally new version of the platform, more complete, with an interface more suitable for this type of device, and a greater

The news is intended to attract a growing audience, not only from users, but also from manufacturers who decide to make WearOS the platform on which to base their smartwatches. It is the case of Samsung, as the South Korean plans to launch its new generation of Galaxy Watch4 watches with WearOS inside. Let’s go over everything that has changed with the new version of WearOS.

A unified platform with Samsung

Google has confirmed its Alliance your Samsung during the I / O, ensuring that the company’s upcoming watches will be based on WearOS… so so.

According to Google, WearOS has been combined with Tizen to improve the performance and autonomy of watches. Besides, the development platform has been unified, welcoming the Tizen developers.

In this sense, the arrival of many new applications to WearOS, as well as the complete renovation of some of the most popular ones.

New interface

Google has wanted make it easy to control watches with WearOS through improved shortcuts, and quick access to recently opened apps, such as the ability to open the last app by double clicking on the watch button.

Apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant have also been redesigned and improved. Google Pay will also change its appearance and will add support for 26 new countries.

In addition, Google has made official the arrival of Youtube music to Wear later this year, equipped with features like smart downloads.

Fitbit, finally integrated into watches

Google’s purchase of Fitbit is beginning to pay off. With the new version of WearOS, Fitbit health monitoring functions and services will be integrated into Wear watches.

Among these functions, we find the possibility of monitor health throughout the day. In that sense, Google has confirmed that Fitbit to start making high-end WearOS-based smartwatches soon.

