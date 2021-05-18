WearOS and built-in walkie talkie

This is all that is known so far about the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch Active4, Samsung’s new watches for 2021.

The next series of smartwatches from Samsung would arrive this summer, formed by the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch Active4, and with the WearOS operating system inside replacing Tizen.

At least that is what the latest leaks ensure, which ensure that Samsung would already be finalizing the details before the presentation of their new smart watches.

A special version of One UI running on WearOS on the new Galaxy Watch4

Apparently they would be three new smart watches that Samsung would be preparing for this year. One of them, the Galaxy Watch4, would take over from the current Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and would be a watch with a classic look, which would also include the classic rotating bezel, present in the watches of this series since the original Galaxy Watch. This model is known by its code name, “Wise.”

For his part, Galaxy Watch Active4 I would opt for a more sporty appearance, akin to that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. There would also be a third model, which is not well known for now.

The main novelty of this new generation of watches will reside in its software. As has been rumored for a long time, and it is very likely that Tizen is no longer the operating system of Samsung smartwatches. After years using its own platform, Samsung would have decided to resort to WearOS, Google’s operating system for watches, which in 2021 is expected to receive a big update with the aim of being relevant again in the wearables industry.

However, everything seems to indicate that Samsung will customize the WearOS interface with a special version of One UI 3, created specifically to be present in your watches.

Rather little is known about this layer, although it has been confirmed that SmartThings functions will be present, and that a walkie talkie function similar to what we can find in the Apple Watch.

For now, it is not clear when they will be presented the new Galaxy Watch, although the most recent rumors point to the July. It would be then when Samsung, in addition to its new generation of watches, would present the next installment of your folding screen smartphones Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip.

Related topics: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Wearables

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all