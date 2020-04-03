Stephanie Himonidis, better known as La Chiquibaby, has published a video in her account Instagram with which he recommends the public how to exercise at home during quarantine.

I am Back !!! #dandoleduro #happysaturday #community #workout # 54d thanks for pushing us to the limit @ ro54d @deovitas @ calderon24luis

Dressed in a white top and tight leggings, the driver looked very sensual while carrying out a routine on the stationary bike, at the same time that she commented: “If we can’t go out, we have to bring the gym home.”

TIPS to stay active while you’re at home: 1. Join an Instagram live class 2. Search YouTube videos 💻3. Bring the gym to your home with some pesitas and a mat🏋🏽 4. Get inspired by influencers and bloggers who post healthy content 🥬 5. Stay active as a couple ❤️ #morrapower #stayhome #quedateencasa #stayhealthy

But it is not necessary to have sophisticated devices to achieve the goal of getting fit during isolation, so the Mexican wrote her “tips to stay active while you are at home”, which are: “1. Join a class of Instagram live 2. Search videos from Youtube 💻3. Bring the gym to your house with some pesitas and a mat🏋🏽 4. Get inspired by influencers and bloggers who post healthy content 🥬 5. Stay active as a couple ❤️ ”.

TODAY we train with @ 54d.us via IG live 👍🏼 Thanks @ ro54d and @deovitas for motivating us !!! #yomequedoencasa # 54Dencasa #morrapower @unnuevodia #telemundo #workout see you tomorrow at 11am !!! #There are no pretexts

