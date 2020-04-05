One of the most recognized actresses with Latino roots in the United States is Eva Longoria, that in your account Instagram She has more than 7,800,000 followers, who were recently admired to see her do yoga poses.

View this post on Instagram Are selfies still a thing in 2020? A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:27 am PST

View this post on Instagram Hanging on to the last days of vacation! 🍹 #YeaThatsSunblockOnMyFace A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jan 3, 2020 at 9:13 am PST

The 45-year-old actress published a video in which he can be seen performing a complicated pose, which consists of standing on his head and keeping his balance; all this wearing purple leggings that allow you to see her statuesque body.

View this post on Instagram Namaste 🙏🏼 #HappySaturday A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Apr 4, 2020 at 11:26 am PDT

Eva is currently developing as a producer, and works on the comedy series project. “24-7”, in which she will also participate as an actress. sharing credits with Kerry Washington.

View this post on Instagram Aaaand we’re back! @grantrobertsfit # 2020 A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jan 16, 2020 at 8:46 am PST

