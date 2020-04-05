One of the most recognized actresses with Latino roots in the United States is Eva Longoria, that in your account Instagram She has more than 7,800,000 followers, who were recently admired to see her do yoga poses.
Are selfies still a thing in 2020?
Hanging on to the last days of vacation!
The 45-year-old actress published a video in which he can be seen performing a complicated pose, which consists of standing on his head and keeping his balance; all this wearing purple leggings that allow you to see her statuesque body.
Namaste
Eva is currently developing as a producer, and works on the comedy series project. “24-7”, in which she will also participate as an actress. sharing credits with Kerry Washington.
Aaaand we're back!
