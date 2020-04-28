In quarantine, the favorite place of Clarissa Molina To record and take selfies has been the living room of his house, so now he decided to be very casual in Tik Tok, dancing and looking very sensual.

View this post on Instagram Happy start to the week! Happy to return today to @elgordoylaflaca’s studio with @rauldemolina! 💙💜 My top is from @yaryninfashion! See you this afternoon! #happymonday #clarissamolina #homefashion 🔴 Today the winner was announced on Instagram LIVE at 10 p.m. ! Attentive !!! A post shared by Clarissa Molina (@clarissamolina) on Apr 13, 2020 at 10:14 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Let’s workout !!! Let’s exercise !!! #workoutroutine #clarissamolina A post shared by Clarissa Molina (@clarissamolina) on Mar 31, 2020 at 3:44 pm PDT

Wearing a pink sports top and shiny black leggings that outlined her entire figure, Clarissa took her best steps, but with the effect of showing her double. The message that accompanied her publication was: “When your dance partner comes to visit you👯‍♀️. The best exercise is to enjoy yourself. 😸 ”

View this post on Instagram When your dance partner comes to visit you👯‍♀️. The best exercise is to enjoy yourself. 😸 When your dance partner visits you. #quarantinewith same #clarissamolina #workout Tiktok 👉🏼 ClarissamolinaC A post shared by Clarissa Molina (@clarissamolina) on Apr 27, 2020 at 5:02 pm PDT

Exercise, model many outfits and record videos on Tik Tok are some of the activities that the driver has disclosed in her posts Instagram, where Clarissa’s two and a half million followers have been more than pleased in their comments.

View this post on Instagram My friends and I in quarantine 😎👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ #clarissamolina Follow me on Tik Tok 👉🏼clarissamolinaC A post shared by Clarissa Molina (@clarissamolina) on Mar 26, 2020 at 6:03 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A little dance for the spirits! 🙏🏼✨😃 #latinasbelike #selimpiaysebaila #clarissamolina A post shared by Clarissa Molina (@clarissamolina) on Mar 20, 2020 at 4:18 pm PDT

