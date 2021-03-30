Wearing only minimal floss, Cardi B posed on her back and showed off her tattoos and hair



Cardi B heats up Instagram wearing only dental floss.

Photo: Kevin Winter. / Getty Images

The New York singer Cardi B unleashed a collective furor on social media by posting stories on his account Instagram, in which you only saw a tiny dental floss and left your back full of tattoos visible. She also shows off her new straight, long extensions of the same color as her hair currently, which is a dark brown.

Moving her hair and lifting it, the interpreter of the success of the moment “WAP” He managed to get both fans and different media to review the audacity he had once again to show himself without any type of censorship and even challenging it. When moving you could see the side of her breasts and that could be taken by Instagram as an attack on the policies of use, however and until now, it has not been like that.

Nevertheless, Cardi B showed little importance in that sense and left more than one with their jaws on the ground as usual. One more time, the infamous curves of the wife from Offset They revolutionized the fans of it and catapulted her for what she is: a talented woman who everything she does becomes a trend and causes the whole world to turn to see her.

