If something could characterize Vanessa Guzmán It is his passion for exercise, something he has demonstrated throughout his 25-year career. Now she is specializing to be a fitness coach.

View this post on Instagram And so waiting for the other love of my life to arrive … and so together we will spend our next 15 days isolated # Quarantine #AEROPUERTO #AMOR #HIJO #JB #JOSEUBERTO #MAMA #COVID #CEROFASHION A post shared by VANESSA (@vanessaguzmann) on Apr 7, 2020 at 10:12 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram https://youtu.be/SS2YYZYbv0Y THANK YOU FOR YOUR COMMENTS @programahoy #FITNESSLIFE #BFFBYVG #vanessaguzman #GYM #WEIGHTS #PESAS #FITNESSACTRESS AND MY GRATEFULNESS TO THE COACHES WHO HAVE GIVEN YOU A LONG-TERM PART! THANK YOU 🙏🏼 @natalia_norzagaray_fitness @ j2dap @peakfitnesselpaso, And during this stage in the @solteroconhijas project thank you @ coach.tv for your support. Let’s go for more … !!!! A post shared by VANESSA (@vanessaguzmann) on Nov 10, 2019 at 8:58 am PST

Recently, the protagonist of the soap opera “Single with daughters” He published a video of his warm-up before his exercise routine, in which he is seen wearing his rear, wearing gray leggings and a top that reveals his excellent physical condition.

View this post on Instagram #kickbacks #lounges #exterior #exercise OF THE FEW MOMENTS THAT ONE FEELS FREE, do it for 10 min. warming up outdoors changes my day … then exercises indoors. #staysafe #stayhome //// 10 min warmup outside changed my day. Followed by #homeworkouts. #bffbyvg #vanessaguzman #supplements #fitlife #fitnessactress #gymclothes #fitnessgirl #fitnessmotivation #bodyweight #noweights A post shared by BFFvanessaguzman (@bffvanessaguzman) on Apr 15, 2020 at 10:01 am PDT

Vanessa also remembered when she reached one hundred thousand followers in Instagram (He currently has more than 321 thousand), so in a clip he published he thanked his fans, specifying that he tries to answer each of the questions they ask him.

View this post on Instagram Final SCH A post shared by VANESSA (@vanessaguzmann) on Apr 13, 2020 at 4:01 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #ACAPULCO #BREAKTIME #SOLTEROCONHIJAS #BEACH #SUN #BIKINI #LIFE #HAPPINESS A post shared by VANESSA (@vanessaguzmann) on Dec 10, 2019 at 9:16 am PST

