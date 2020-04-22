Many celebrities have not neglected their image during these days, as they have managed to continue to look attractive to their fans, despite not breaking the rules, as in the case of Genesis Rodríguez.

View this post on Instagram Instagram vs Real life A post shared by Genesis Rodriguez (@genirodriguez) on Sep 23, 2019 at 1:37 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Sirena by @danieljacklyons I miss you both already 😩 A post shared by Genesis Rodriguez (@genirodriguez) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:12 pm PST

The daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” the temperature rose in Instagram by publishing a photo in which she wears a striped bikini, which reveals her large neckline. Genesis also wears face masks and dark glasses.

View this post on Instagram Heat wave A post shared by Genesis Rodriguez (@genirodriguez) on Apr 22, 2020 at 11:34 am PDT

This is not the first image of the girl charged with sensuality in her forties, as she has also appeared wearing a white bikini and even in sexy poses. The brief message that Genesis published along with its publication was “heat wave”.

View this post on Instagram Dear god thank you for my backyard. A post shared by Genesis Rodriguez (@genirodriguez) on Mar 26, 2020 at 4:13 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Private beach. I am fortunate and privileged to be outside and exercise outside without committing myself or anyone else. It is NOT okay to go to the beach unless it is this situation as we say. If it is recommended to exercise outdoors always with Distance if you are not high risk. The safest is #quedateencasa but if you have a balcony, a private patio, or in this circumstance a private beach, do it as long as you do not have contact with ANYONE. And don’t put yourself or someone else at risk. I have not left my house 14 days until yesterday. I’m going for 14 more wish me luck.💪 #myhappyplace #socialdistancing #dontbeaspeader A post shared by Genesis Rodriguez (@genirodriguez) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:17 pm PDT

