The spectacular actress left more than one with insomnia by doing a suggestive pose on Instagram

The Mexican Fabiola Campomanes He captivated his followers with a photo that revealed his greatest attribute, his legs. But not only that, but it also showed off its great flexibility, which we have already seen on other occasions during its yoga practices. The difference is that this time Fabiola did it from her bed and wearing a sexy black silk babydoll. In addition, he sent a strong message that talks about the flexibility of the mind and how everyone should be open to change.

No one would imagine that Fabiola Campomanes She is almost 50 years old, because she preserves wonderfully well through a good diet, not only physical but also spiritual. There are many things the actress has gone through, such as the accusation of domestic violence by her ex-boyfriend Jonathan Islas, which led her to take care of herself internally.

Today he has a podcast called “Addict”, in which he helps women to get out of toxic relationships and rescue self-love. Definitely, Fabiola Campomanes Not only is she one of the most beautiful women on Hispanic television, but she is an empowered woman who is willing to do whatever it takes to improve herself more and more as a human being.

View this post on Instagram Friends, I share this appropriate text for this time of reflection, it is from Mirta Medici, an Argentine psychologist. “I don’t wish you a wonderful year where everything is good. That is a magical, childish, utopian thought. I wish you to be encouraged to look at yourself, and to love yourself as you are. That you have enough self-esteem to fight many battles, and the humility to know that there are impossible battles to win that are not worth fighting for. I wish you could accept that there are realities that are unchangeable, and that there are others, that if you run from the place of complaint, you can change. allow “I can’t” and recognize “I don’t want”. I want you to listen to your truth, and to tell it, with full awareness that it is only your truth, not that of the other. That you expose yourself to what you fear, because it is the only way to overcome fear. That you learn to tolerate the “black spots” of the other, because you also have yours, and that nullifies the possibility of claiming. Do not condemn yourself for being wrong; you are not all-powerful @ That you grow up, as far as and when you want. I don’t want 2020 to bring you happiness. I wish you to be happy, whatever the reality you may live “* Happiness is the way, not the goal … * Happy Holidays. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Fabiola Campomanes (@fabiolacampomanes) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:29 am PST

