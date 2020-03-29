Dua Lipa

After some ups and downs, the long-awaited second album by Dua LipaFuture nostalgia was finally released, and has received rave reviews from experts. The singer has not stopped promoting this production and its various singles on her social networks, in a campaign that has been very successful.

Now, Dua posted on his account Instagram a photo in which she shows her statuesque figure wearing a red bodysuit, as well as silver shoes with a high heel. As expected, the image already exceeds 768 thousand likes.

Dua Lipa He was also seen with a green top that highlighted his curves, in other images belonging to the session for the newspaper Sunday times. Future nostalgia album is almost certain to debut at # 1 on the charts in the UK next week.

