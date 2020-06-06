The season Rainy came to the country and inevitably encountered the Covid-19 pandemic. Some clinics and hospitals in Managua have installed awnings outside their buildings to keep people waiting for news of their patients under a “roof.” But the coming and going of people in the rain makes it almost impossible for them not to end up drenched outside of hospitals, where there is a lot of activity these days.

Also Read: At least 36 toilets have died from Covid-19 in Nicaragua

Two people in front of the emergency entrance of the German Hospital, this Friday, June 5, 2020. THE PRESS / Photo by Oscar Navarrete

Furthermore, neither the contagion of Covid-19 nor the rainy season has stopped the arrival of many people at the health care centers in Managua. This winter it is recurring to see people walking under the downpours: some with umbrellas, few with raincoats, most with masks, almost all hanging on their cell phones, even if the devices get wet. Everyone approaches the hospital security guard on more than one occasion, to tell him something.

Almost no one keeps the physical distance, it may be that someone tries, but does not succeed. That was the mood this rainy Friday morning in the Sermesa Hospital, Located in Bologna, Managua, specifically northeast of that hospital building, where the morgue is located and where funeral cars or trucks with coffins also enter and leave, LA PRENSA found.

Most of the people waiting were women. Some were there more than two hours in the drizzle. Sermesa is one of the hospitals that has placed awnings, but not on that side where the morgue is located.

Awnings at the Sermesa Hospital in Managua. LA PRENSA / Photo by Oscar Navarrete

At German Nicaraguan Hospital, Located in District VI of the capital and where the cases of Covid-19 are officially handled, the people who were waiting outside passed the rain this Friday crowded under the sills of the pharmacy businesses that are in front of the emergency entrance.

In Nicaragua, at this time, there is a risk that Covid-19 disease will combine with infectious and respiratory diseases that proliferate in rainy weather. The use of the mask is one of the measures that is recommended worldwide, so as not to spread Covid-19, which is a highly contagious and lethal disease for humans. In the world there are already more than 6 million infected and almost 400 thousand deaths from this disease.

Also read: Karla Chamorro: «This is serious and more in Nicaragua that we do not know how many people are actually affected»

In a country like Nicaragua, where there is no way of knowing who is infected –because the State does not apply massive tests for Covid-19–, everyone is suspected of being sick with Covid-19, so everyone has to wear a mask, to have less chance of transmitting the virus.

Two women waiting outside the morgue of the Sermesa Hospital, in Managua, this Friday, June 5, 2020. THE PRESS / Photo by Oscar Navarrete

And the mask in the rain?

Dr. Leonel Argüello recommends that it is best to also wear a face mask or plastic protective screen. But what happens to the mask when it rains? Are people still protected?

Dr. Argüello said that a wet mask or face mask “no longer works, it does not protect.” He also pointed out that as long as people do not keep the physical distance of one and a half meters between each person at the entrances of hospitals, these places become a source of infection for the relatives of the patients.

Plan to inform family members

Argüello considered that due to a matter of dignified treatment, medical centers should have a plan to speak with the relatives of the sick by telephone and “call at least twice a day, to report whether their patient is the same, better or worse” .

“It will not take a minute to treat each family member with kindness and with this we would avoid more infections. Under no circumstances should the population be crowded, as it is putting their lives and that of their families at risk, “said Dr. Argüello.

A house located in front of the German Nicaraguan Hospital, in Managua. The house is located a few steps from gate 2, where the relatives of the Covid-19 patients are cared for. LA PRENSA / Photo by Óscar Navarrete

