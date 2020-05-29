Washing and disinfecting masks 0:47

. – One of the few reliefs we have in the pandemic is to remove the mask when you get home after a trip to the store. However, if you have family there, a new study suggests that you may want to continue using it.

The study, which was published in BMJ Global Health on Thursday, showed that wearing a mask at home was 79% effective in preventing the spread of the virus, but only when family members started wearing masks before symptoms appeared. in the first infected person. Cleaning the house frequently with bleach or disinfectants was almost equally effective at 77%.

“This study confirms that the highest risk of transmission in the home is prior to the onset of symptoms, but that precautions [intervenciones no farmacéuticas], as the use of masks, disinfection and social distancing in homes can prevent the transmission of covid-19 during the pandemic, “says the study.

In February, Chinese officials said most of the cases they studied did not come from supermarkets or schools, but from families. Of the more than 1,000 cases in groups studied, 83% were identified as family groups, according to Wu Zunyou, a virus expert at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although it was known that physical distancing and wearing face masks could prevent transmission of the disease in the community, there was little evidence to prove whether it was effective within families.

For the new study, the researchers called 460 people from 124 families, living in Beijing, with an infected person, and asked about home hygiene and other behaviors during the pandemic.

The researchers found that 41 of the 124 families saw the virus spread from the first infected person to other family members, totaling 77 infected adults and children. But families who cleaned their homes with disinfectants daily, opened their windows, and stayed at least a meter apart were at less risk of spreading the virus, even in more crowded homes.

Families who had close daily contact, such as eating around a table or watching television together, were associated with an 18-fold increased risk. According to the study, close daily contact with a family member who showed symptoms increased the risk for others, even if they started wearing face masks at that time.

The study is not without its critics

Some members of the scientific community, who did not participate in the study, are acknowledging its importance.

“This is an important document because it comes at a time when, as confinement becomes more flexible, there is a risk that a person entering the home may have become infected (for example, while on public transport or in the workplace), but is not aware of this, ”Professor Sally Bloomfield of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said in a statement.

Professor Trish Greenhalgh of Oxford University replied her response, saying that the practice of wearing face masks at home is “perhaps the most interesting, as it is something that few people currently do in their own homes, especially when they are not symptomatic.” .

“It is concerning, whereas people who wore a mask before they were symptomatic with covid-19 were significantly less likely to pass it on to others in the home, those who only started wearing the mask after they became symptomatic were unable to protect family members, “added Greenhalgh.

But others have pointed out the limitations of the study, including those the authors also recognized.

“The phone interview has inherent limitations, including memory bias,” the study says. “The results of the evaluation of the use of masks were reliable, but we did not collect data on the concentration of disinfectant used by families.”

Dr. Antonio Lazzarino of University College London said the study itself is not enough to make official recommendations of any kind.

“This study is not a solid science, as it has several limitations in conception and statistical analysis,” he said in a statement. “The main limitation is that it was designed on a family level, rather than on an individual level.”

Lazzarino also noted that the study made no distinction between whether families wore basic N95 masks, surgical masks, or cloth masks.

