Maki Soler He was living in Miami for many years, but now he lives in Mexico, where through his social networks he has asked his followers not to go out, with the message: “Stay at home… .. Happy moments in my mini house 🏠…. We will return to normal, stay at home today … 🙏 ”.

Now the actor’s former partner Juan Soler He shared a photo in which he looks very sexy by the sea, wearing a fringed bikini and a hat. Maki wrote next to his post “Happy Saturday !!!! … To take good care of yourself to enjoy this wonderful life again !!! ”

In recent statements, Maki Soler He announced that he does not want to return to acting and that he is looking for an opportunity as a conductor, a facet in which I have developed well and that lately, after taking part in some television programs, has generated good reviews.

Cecilia Galliano shows off her sensational body in a pink micro bikini

In a white bikini, the daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” rests in her garden during the quarantine

.