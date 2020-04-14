Grettell Valdez

Photo:

Miguel Tovar / LatinContent / .

Many celebrities have chosen to exercise in their homes during quarantine, in order not to lose their statuesque bodies. Now, Grettell Valdez He demonstrated this by publishing several videos in his stories of Instagram.

As you can see from the images, Grettell undergoes strong fitness routines to keep his legs, butt, and abdomen in shape; all wearing a blue top and minishorts.

Grettell has been very happy in recent days, as his son Santino returned home after he had to remain in voluntary quarantine with his father –Patrick Borghetti– who came out positive of COVID-19, but has already been discharged.

