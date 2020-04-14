In their quarantine, Adriana Fonseca He has pleased his fans with several photos and videos in which he appears both joking and very sensual, all in order to spend these days in the best possible way. But now her followers shared one of the sexiest clips of the actress.

In the video, Adriana is shown putting on makeup, putting on spray tan, and finally dancing in a very sensual way, all wearing a small blue bikini and having a tiny patio as a stage.

At home, the actress herself cut her hair and dressed up as an Easter bunny, but Adriana does not forget her glamorous moments, so she shared a black and white photo in which she looks very beautiful, with the following message accompanying her: “ Sometimes you feel sad? Calm down and breathe. Channel your feeling into LOVE, it’s where miracles happen… ”

In quarantine, Georgina Rodríguez has fun twerking

Odalys Ramírez, recovered from COVID-19, is now very sensual doing yoga

Laura Vignatti takes off her clothes, and publishes a suggestive photo

.