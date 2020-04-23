Many celebrities laugh at how their physiques have changed during this time of isolation, when they do not receive the help of stylists to look spectacular. And an example of it is Esmeralda Pimentel.
🪐
WHOM I LOVE BEST!. With my @aloyoga 💥
In a recent publication in Instagram, the actress showed the before and after her look. In the first image, she poses very sexy lying on the floor, while in the second, with her shorter and more neglected hair, she shows her natural beauty. She accompanied the photos with the message: “Then and now.”
Then and now
The comments around the pictures Esmeralda posted have been mostly good, and now her fans debate among themselves the star of “The neighbor” It looks best with short hair, or with your previous look.
That we dance to the rhythm of the tra! From the horse, the filly @ivyqueendiva
Pure love and enjoyment that day with my @_kbocanegra and @_boknegra_ I LOVE YOU!
