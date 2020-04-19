With seven million 800 thousand followers in Instagram, Evaluna Montaner She has become one of the most famous young women with influence on social networks, and causes a sensation with each of her publications.

View this post on Instagram My husband says that my body is his favorite place🙊 As “Favorite” ALREADY came up this photo taken by him, while we were recording the video. Go see it! The link is in the @camilomusica bio. 😏😏😏 @icfr_polynesia A post shared by Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry (@evaluna) on Mar 26, 2020 at 4:11 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram At midnight the album by @camilomusica comes out so I got pretty for him. 😏 A post shared by Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry (@evaluna) on Apr 16, 2020 at 7:55 pm PDT

In recent days, the daughter of Ricardo Montaner she appeared in a video in which she dances very sensually to her husband’s song Camilo “I am with you”, wearing a minibikini and denim shorts.

View this post on Instagram 💃🏻🎶💕😂✨ @evaluna @camilomusica #camiloecheverry #camilomusica #camiloyevaluna #evalunamontaner #evaluna #evalunaycamilo #camiloyevalunawedding #evamilo #evalunaycamilo #camiloyevaluna #eucaunamontaner #camiloechever #camiloechever #camiloechever #camiloechever #camiloechever #camiloechever #camiloechever #camiloeche # # #evaluna #evalunamontaner #evamilo # amaresnuestrarevolución #sanvalentin # amaresnuestrarevolución #camiloyevaluna A post shared by Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry (@evalunamontaner__fp) on Apr 18, 2020 at 4:21 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Mendoza tribe (@latribumza) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:14 pm PDT

After their marriage, Camilo and Evaluna have published several clips in which they show their married life, proving that they are one of the best performing couples of singers currently.

View this post on Instagram – I love you the most poder • • hts; #camilo #camiloecheverry #evalunamontaner #camiloyevaluna A post shared by Camilo Updates; (@camiloupdats) on Apr 16, 2020 at 7:41 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Pa ’loj haterzzz🤙🏻 A post shared by Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry (@evaluna) on Apr 18, 2020 at 4:40 pm PDT

