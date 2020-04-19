With seven million 800 thousand followers in Instagram, Evaluna Montaner She has become one of the most famous young women with influence on social networks, and causes a sensation with each of her publications.
My husband says that my body is his favorite place🙊 As “Favorite” ALREADY came up this photo taken by him, while we were recording the video. Go see it! The link is in the @camilomusica bio. 😏😏😏 @icfr_polynesia
At midnight the album by @camilomusica comes out so I got pretty for him. 😏
In recent days, the daughter of Ricardo Montaner she appeared in a video in which she dances very sensually to her husband’s song Camilo “I am with you”, wearing a minibikini and denim shorts.
After their marriage, Camilo and Evaluna have published several clips in which they show their married life, proving that they are one of the best performing couples of singers currently.
– I love you the most poder • • hts; #camilo #camiloecheverry #evalunamontaner #camiloyevaluna
Pa ’loj haterzzz🤙🏻
