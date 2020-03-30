Pineapple has many homogenizing properties and also helps to close the open pores of the face and give it firmness, since it stimulates the production of natural collagen.

March 30, 202012: 12 pm

If you have a tendency to combination to oily skin, and you want to eliminate at once this annoying sensation, which can also lead to clogged pores and the appearance of acne, pineapple is an indispensable ally.

But if you just want to close those pores quickly, we recommend that you apply the juice of this tropical fruit on your clean face and leave it to act for about ten minutes. Then remove with warm water.

Anti-grease mask

To prepare this mask you will need: half a cup of apple, a slice of pineapple, parsley sprigs and half a cup of yogurt.

The first thing you have to do is liquefy the apple, the parsley branches and the pineapple. To this mixture you will add the yogurt until you have a homogeneous paste.

Apply it on the clean and dry face and leave it to act for about 15 minutes. We recommend applying it once a day for two weeks, you will see how you produce less fat and the black spots disappear.

