He coronavirus It is expanding more and more, a deadly epidemic that keeps millions of people in quarantine and that is affecting many sectors, eventually canceling major events such as the Mobile World Congress 2020 or the Google I / O 2020, among others. One of the preventive measures to avoid catching, in addition to not touching your face, is that of handwashing, and for those who find it difficult to carry out this action, they now have a little help, since Wear OS reminds you to wash them periodically, it even checks that you do it.

Google has added a new function to the Watch application in Wear OS that, as reported in Android Police, is capable of periodically sending alerts to users with the aim of washing their hands and always use soap when they perform that action. Also, after opening the alert, it starts a timer for 40 seconds, time in which you have to be washing your hands to do it optimally.

Once the timer ends, the user will receive another alert reminding him that wash your hands three hours later. On the other hand, if these alerts are somewhat annoying, you can always deactivate it by pressing and holding the notification. This new feature is part of the latest update, version v5.4.0, for the Wear OS Clock application. If you do not see these features at the moment, go to the Play Store and download the update.

Wear OS now reminds user to wash their hands

Wash your hands with soap and it is often one of the best defenses against the contraction and spread of coronavirus, a deadly epidemic that affects the vast majority of countries worldwide and keeps millions of people locked up in their homes without being able to leave, except to go to buy now the pharmacy. Among other recommendations, it is also important do not touch your face, wear gloves when you leave home and do not get closer than one meter to other people, among other measures.

There are many companies that are contributing their bit to fight coronavirus, it is even worth remembering that recently Google and Apple joined forces creating an integrated tool in Android and iOS, which will allow registering and controlling the spread of the virus among the population. The tool in question will be based on Bluetooth technology, so that users’ devices are able to communicate with each other, and thus deduce which people could have been exposed to contagion Due to the closeness with other people who have tested positive.

The Mountain View company also announced weeks ago that they would offer one of its star products to fight coronavirus for free. Specifically, Google made available to users at no cost the functions of your Hangouts Meet service Aiming to help workers and students who have been forced to stay in their homes “Stay connected”, despite not being in the same place. Measures that show that Google is committed to supporting its users and customers during these difficult times

