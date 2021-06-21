Wear OS 3.0 will be able to run on the Snapdragon Wear 3100

After the great anticipation of the presentation of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 chiptets last year, and with a jump still pending for many smartwatches, it now seems that the next Wear OS 3.0 update will not require these new processors, but rather will be also compatible with the extended Snapdragon Wear 3100.

This is what we have seen in the latest statements shared by XDA, who had the opportunity to speak directly with a Qualcomm spokesperson, who assured that the platforms Snapdragon Wear 3100, 4100 and 4100+ will be able to run Wear OS 3.0.

Obviously, this does not detract from the relevance of the new generation of smart watches, which, as we can see in the case of smartphones, will offer greater performance with better adapted hardware to get the most out of this software. In addition, as we have seen in other cases, the fact that it is capable of doing them does not necessarily imply it will.

However, in the event that this finally happens and Wear OS 3.0 reaches the Snapdragon Wear 3100, it is undoubtedly news that will make more than one of the thousands of current users happy, and could even delay a purchase. or change these accessories.

In fact, while no manufacturer has so far wanted to officially confirm whether their existing devices will receive the update, Fossil has been the first to pronounce, confirming that your old devices will not receive the update.

Existing smartwatches running Wear OS 3.0 will continue to rely on Qualcomm releasing the board support packages and using them to be used by OEMs to create updates for their wearable devices. Thus, it is expected that the rest of the smartwatch manufacturers, except those of Chinese origin and vetoed by the US authorities, will join Wear OS and build a more complete and complex ecosystem.