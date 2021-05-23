Wear black! Mia Khalifa wows modern fans

Wear black! Mia Khalifa captivates very modern fans | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa conquered her fans again with her outfit, which, far from being something revealing, was totally fashionable, looking fresh and casual with an outfit in black.

It seems that the beautiful celebrity will move home, so she wanted to take advantage of having a Photo in front of his mirror, however this could not be and he had to improvise.

Who better to take a picture of her than her beloved husband Robert Sandberg, with whom he has been living together for a long time and releasing videos on his YouTube channel, we could say that he is his best cameraman.

16 hours ago he released this image on his Instagram and so far it has 687,752 red hearts and 3,450 comments referring to how spectacular it looks.

As you already realized Mia khalifa She is wearing a black suit, a high-necked, ribbed cotton blouse, as well as black pants, to break a bit with the monochrome she decided on a denim jacket.

Using two twisted ponytails in her hair, the original model from Beirut, Lebanon It looks very fashionable, this style combines quite well, although it does not show as much as in other photos, it looks very flirty and cute.