One of the games that surprised us the most in the past E3 was Ninjala, not only for its striking aesthetics and playable appearance, but because it had a touch very similar to Splatoon. You just have to see a photo to see that similarity. After that presentation, we did not have new information about the GungHo title, until a few weeks ago, where we had the Nintendo Direct Mini. In this mini presentation we finally learned more details about this game, like it is a game Free to Play, that is, free, for which we will not have to pay absolutely nothing to enjoy it, as well as its departure date: the next may 27th.

New details of Ninjala

Little is the information we have about Ninjala, but in the last issue of the Japanese magazine CoroCoro, new data about this Free to Play has been released, such as the game modes (already seen in the Nintendo Direct Mini), a Battle Royale for 8 players and a 4vs4 Battle mode. They have also detailed Ninjala will feature microtransactions to purchase kits. They have also given more details on weapons:

Gum Craft: Exchange a chewing gum for a weapon. There will be 12 different weapons of 3 different types. Gum Shoot: It will launch the gum like a shuriken, thus stopping the movements of the opponents. Gum Dash: It will inflate the gum to make an air flight.

We are looking forward to May 27th so we can fill ourselves with gum and bring out our ninja arts in this fight.

