Weapons and tactical equipment are delivered to the Investigative Police in CDMX

MEXICO CITY.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) reinforced the Investigative Police with the delivery of five thousand tactical uniforms, gun holsters, hand locks, ballistic Czechs and a thousand handguns.

The delivery was made by the Attorney General of Justice, Ernestina Godoy, accompanied by Francisco Almazán Barocio, general chief of the Investigative Police.

In addition, a thousand new agents were hired, intelligence, computing and technology equipment was acquired; The agents were provided with weapons, uniforms and tactical equipment.

The vehicle fleet was also expanded with more than a thousand new patrols.

The Attorney General of Justice, Ernestina Godoy highlighted the effectiveness and reliability of the Investigative Police, while the head of this corporation indicated that with the transformation to the new Prosecutor’s Office, an institutional reengineering process was launched to adapt resources to the needs, challenges and criminal phenomena that occur in the city.

